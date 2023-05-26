Wellington says goodbye to Loafers Lodge fire victim, Mike the Juggler

Mike the Juggler touts for coins from a doorway on a quiet Sunday morning on Wellington's Lambton Quay.

A funeral for the first victim of the Loafers Lodge fire is under way, as Michael Eric Wahrlich – the Wellington street identity affectionately known as “Mike the Juggler”, is farewelled.

Mike, 67, could regularly be seen on Lambton Quay juggling bright green tennis balls in a tracksuit and smiling at passers-by.

The funeral, attended by about 100 mourners, is happening on the same Newtown street as the hostel in which he lived – now the centre of a suspected arson attack after an early-morning fire claimed at least five lives.

Clusters of bright green tennis balls and bunches of pink and yellow flowers sit atop Mike’s coffin, and a photo of the well-known Wellington man juggling adorns his funeral pamphlet. Wellington mayor Tory Whanau is in attendance, along with police personnel.

Funeral celebrant Brian Ross encouraged the crowd to share their fond memories. “Let us always remember how he held a special place in your hearts.”

Mike had an older brother and three younger sisters.

His sister, Margaret, earlier said police took DNA from her to help with the formal identification process.

David Unwin/Stuff The casket for Michael Eric Wahrlich is adorned with his trademark tennis balls.

Mike’s farewell, which is open to the public, is the first formal chance the community has to grieve since the fire 10 days ago.

Police released the names of two more victims on Thursday. They were Liam James Hockings, 50, and Kenneth Barnard, 67.

Earlier, police confirmed Melvin Joseph Parun, age 68 and Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, had also died in the fire. The funeral for Melvin Parun will also be held on Friday afternoon, although his family have requested privacy.

One person remains in Hutt Hospital as a result of the fire, but is stable on a ward.