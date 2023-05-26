Sir Mark Dunajtschik knighted for services to philanthropy

Sir Mark Dunajtschik has been knighted for services to philanthropy.

A Wellington philanthropist has been knighted in a ceremony at Government House on Friday.

Sir Mark Dunajtschik received the insignia of Knighthood at the investiture in Wellington for services to philanthropy.

The 87-year-old multimillionaire and his partner Dorothy Spotswood have donated to a number of causes around the capital, including $53 million towards Wellington's new children's hospital, which opened in September last year.

Next week Sir Ashley Bloomfield and Sir Haare Williams will be awarded knighthoods, and Kura Moeahu will become a member of the Queen’s Service Order for his services to Māori and the arts. Other Wellingtonians honoured include actor Dame Miranda Harcourt, who will be named a dame.

Dunajtschik is known for his involvement in the Wellington property market. The 87-year-old moved to Wellington in 1958, aged 22. He became a citizen of New Zealand three years ago, after living for over half a century in the country.

Previously, Dunajtschik told Stuff the knighthood had not been “a total surprise,” as he had been already offered it in 2019.

He had declined at the time in favour of waiting for the children’s hospital Te Wao Nui to be built. Once the job was completed, he was “happy to receive” the title.

SUPPLIED Sir Mark Dunajtschik is a Wellington-based philanthropist.

“I don't believe in people gaining recognition on a pledge,” he said.

Dunajtschik has begun another philanthropic project with health authorities, pledging about $60m to go towards Te Whare Ahura Mental Health Centre.

The money will finance a new 34-bed adult mental health facility in the Hutt Valley, named the Mark Dunajtschik Mental Health Centre replacing the existing facility and adding an extra 10 beds.

Construction of the Mark Dunajtschik Mental Health Centre should begin in June.

Next week, for their emergency response work following the Whakaari White Island disaster, pilots Tim Barrow, Jason Hill, Graeme Hopcroft, and Tom Storey will be awarded New Zealand Bravery Decorations for their acts of exceptional bravery in a situation of danger.

Pilot Mark Law will be awarded a New Zealand Bravery Star for an act of outstanding bravery following the disaster, which saw 21 people die when a volcanic explosion occurred during an island tour.