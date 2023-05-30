Te Whatu Ora U-turns on Covid frontline worker's award application

A frontline worker, who worked on projects such as the Te Papa testing centre pictured here, has been left confused after their application to the Covid-19 Recognition Awards was rejected then accepted. (file photo)

A frontline worker who was shocked to see his application for the Covid-19 Response Recognition Awards initially rejected, then accepted, is calling the system “disorganised, under-resourced, and messy”.

The frontline worker contacted Stuff after his initial application to the Covid-19 Response Recognition Awards was rejected on the basis the worker and his colleagues did not meet the qualifying criteria for the award.

The Covid-19 recognition awards were announced in December as a way of acknowledging thefrontline workers at the heart of the country’s pandemic response. Winners would be awarded a certificate and a lapel pin, with the Government announcing there would be up to 80,000 pins handed out.

The worker said he was surprised to be rejected as he had worked in a management role during the height of the pandemic, directly designing and managing multiple mass testing and vaccination sites around Wellington, including Te Papa and Wellington hospital.

He said he had been “frequently onsite” at many of the 120 sites he managed, including marae and pharmacies across Wellington, and said he had worked in close contact with vulnerable Wellington communities.

“Without my input the front line would have been significantly slower to establish and much less capable,” the anonymous worker said.

When the worker inquired, asking why he and his colleagues were not suitable, Te Whatu Ora said the original decision had been overturned and the worker’s application had been put forward for the award.

Other colleagues in the worker’s position were welcome to send forward “supporting information”.

Supplied The design of the Covid-19 Recognition Award pins, to be awarded to 80,000 New Zealanders for their service during the pandemic.

Later it was announced the worker had been gifted the award.

The frontline worker said the experience with the awards had been frustrating overall, calling the process “disorganised, under resourced, and messy,” with a lack of continuity regarding the qualifying criteria.

A Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet spokesperson said the awards were primarily for frontline workers, not policy staff or those in senior leadership roles.

However, during the Covid-19 response, many people worked in areas outside their expertise. For example, some people who met the criteria for this award may have been in a frontline or operational role during the pandemic, but not as part of their regular job.

The spokesperson said the responsibility for identifying individual recipients sat with the agencies who had the best knowledge of the workforce groups in scope.

Requests for review of declined applications have also been the responsibility of those agencies who also determined the best approach to reach those workforces.

While the final number of awards is still being finalised, 19,926 individual awards and 3698 organisational awards have been distributed so far.

Te Whatu Ora has been approached for comment.