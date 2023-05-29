Tonia Haskell named new Wellington Water chief executive

Wellington Water has appointed Tonia Haskell as its new chief executive.

Haskell has been acting chief executive since January .

Before this she was also the group manager for the network development and delivery group at Wellington Water for five years. Prior to that was Wellington region chief operations officer at NZ Bus.

Wellington Water’s interim chairperson Nick Leggett​ welcome her appointment, said her experience would be a “huge advantage” to deliver on the new water reform priorities.

“Wellington Water must have the dual focus of delivery of Three Waters services on behalf of councils, while also preparing our people and organisation for the shift to a new water services entity.”

This was echoed by Water Committee chairperson and Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry​, who said Haskell brought “a wealth of operational experience” and strong leadership to the role.

Haskell replaces Colin Crampton who has joined one of the new Three Waters entities being set up by the Government as part of its plan to radically reform the water sector.

Wellington Water is owned and funded by six Wellington region councils: Wellington, Hutt, Porirua, and Upper Hutt city councils, Greater Wellington Regional Council and South Wairarapa District Council.

All are equal shareholders in the body which is responsible for looking after water services for Wellington City, the Hutt Valley, Porirua and South Wairarapa.