Loafers Lodge review finds 25 similar high density accommodation providers in Wellington

Wellington City Council has identified 25 similar high density buildings in a review following a fire at Loafers Lodge which claimed five lives. (File photo)

Wellington City Council has identified 25 high density accommodation providers similar to Loafers Lodge following the tragic fire at the Wellington hostel that killed five.

The review, called for by Wellington mayor Tory Whanau​ in the wake of the fire, focused on multi-level, higher-density buildings of greater than two storeys which provide commercial accommodation options.

It identified 25 buildings that fitted the criteria of which 21 have a current building warrant of fitness .

Of the four that don’t, one is not required to have a building warrant of fitness and the council is waiting on information from the other three building owners. Officers will be following up as a matter of priority, a statement from Whanau’s office said.

READ MORE:

* Man due in court this morning, charged with arson after deadly Loafers Lodge fire

* 'Debris piled high': Police remove two bodies at fatal Loafers Lodge fire scene

* Police confirm couch fire hours before 'suspicious' deadly Wellington fire



Whanau said it was vital to get these buildings warranted as soon as possible.

“I expect building owners to respond quickly to ensure the buildings are up to standard. Lives may depend on it.”

While council officers had taken every effort to identify all buildings in Wellington City covered by the scope of the review, it was possible there might be future additions, the council said.

The locations of the 25 buildings identified in the review would not be released publicly, it said.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Wellington mayor Tory Whanau called for a review of similar buildings across the city in the wake of the tragic fire at Loafers Lodge. (File photo)

Loafers Lodge, built in the early 1970s as a commercial building, was converted to accommodation in 2006.

It did not have sprinklers but was not required to. The lodge was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness in March, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean​ earlier said.

It had 94 bedrooms in the four-storey building, with shared kitchens and common areas on every accommodation floor and had the capacity to house 112 people.

“There were no concerns raised by the independently qualified person who inspected and tested the life safety systems in the building,” MacLean said

However, Stuff revealed the Fire Service, the entity which preceded Fire and Emergency, had repeatedly raised safety issues during Loafers Lodge conversion to accommodation, even recommending the council decline the consent for extension because of fire safety concerns.

Whanau said the fire had “rightly put safety in the spotlight”.

“I call on the Government to review the regulations around building safety including whether sprinklers should be required in all buildings like Loafers Lodge.”

STUFF As days turn to weeks and months from the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, many questions remain.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins​ has asked the Housing Minister to review the building rules.

Police confirmed the death to toll remained at five as of the weekend, with the scene examination expected to continue this week.

Police had already released the names of the five victims, and were offering support to their families, acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett​ said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.