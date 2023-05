Remutaka Hill Rd, SH2, in Wellington was closed on Wednesday morning following the first crash.

Two people have died in two crashes just minutes drive from each other in Wairarapa on Wednesday morning.

One crash was on the State Highway 2 Remutaka Hill Rd about 6.30am.

This resulted in one person dying and another being seriously injured, police said. The road was closed for a period.

An hour later Kokotau Rd in Carterton another person died in a single-vehicle crash.