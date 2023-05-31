Two serious crashes, two roads closed including SH2 Remutaka Hill

Remutaka Hill Rd, SH2, in Wellington is closed on Wednesday morning following a serious crash.

Remutaka Hill in Wellington is closed after a serious crash on State Highway 2 early Wednesday, and emergency services are also dealing with another serious crash in nearby Carterton.

A police spokesperson said at least one person had been seriously injured in the crash on Remutaka Hill Rd. SH2 was shut in both directions while emergency services attended the scene, and a Waka Kotahi statement said there’s no indication when the road will re-open.

Waka Kotahi was notified about the crash at 6.30am.

Police say motorists travelling over the Remutaka Hill could expect “significant delays”.

Police at 7.30am were called to a second serious crash on Kokotau Rd in Carterton, Wairarapa. The single-vehicle crash meant the road was closed with diversions in place.