Service for five Loafers Lodge dead as number of unaccounted for hits zero

A public remembrance service for the five people who died in the Loafers Lodge fire has been scheduled for mid-June – a month after the tragedy.

Michael Eric Wahrlich​, 67, also known as Mike the Juggler; Melvin Parun, 68; Kenneth Barnard, 67; Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64; and Liam James Hockings, 50, all died after a suspected arson early on the morning of May 16 tore through the Newtown lodge.

The Wellington City Council on Wednesday announced a public service of remembrance would be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, at 2 Hill St, at 5.30 pm on June 15. It would be led by Reverend Katie Lawrence.

“This is an opportunity to come together and share the grief we’ve felt over the past few weeks as we remember those who lost their lives and homes,” Mayor Tory Whanau said.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge, who helped arrange the service with the mayor and church, described it as a chance to “acknowledge the extent of this tragedy, to pay tribute to those that have come to help, and to demonstrate our collective aroha and manākitanga for those impacted by this terrible event”.

A statement from police on Wednesday confirmed that everyone known to be in the Newtown lodge on the night of the fire, which killed five people, had been accounted for.

“The scene examination as it relates to the criminal and Coronial investigation is expected to wrap up on Friday, following which the scene will be blessed and handed over to Fire and Emergency NZ,” police said.

In the days and weeks following the fire, there remained a number of people “unaccounted for”. However, it was not known if they had been in the lodge at the time of the fire.

Three days after the May 16 fire, police said they had accounted for 99 people, and there were fewer than 10 people unaccounted for at the time.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the number of people known to have been living at the lodge at the time of the fire was 99.

Multiple investigations are underway into the fire and a man has been charged with arson.

Meanwhile, a fundraising drive to help those affected, being run by the Wellington City Mission and set up by Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau, reached $346,005 by Wednesday.

Of that, $71,300 had been distributed – mostly in cash but also for accommodation, flights for whānau, clothes, and medical care.