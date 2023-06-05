King's Birthday Honours: Senior judge recognised for services to judiciary

Supreme Court judge Stephen Kós has been knighted for services to the judiciary and legal education. (File photo)

Justice Stephen Kós has joined the ranks of his fellow Supreme Court judges – all of them with the title sir or dame.

The newest member of the country’s highest court said it was a tremendous honour to be knighted.

“It’s a lovely thing to happen.”

He won’t buy a personalised number plate or embossed stationery to mark the honour, but a party is on the cards. “I always like a party and no doubt we will have one.”

He said it was nice his knighthood recognised services to legal education as well as the judiciary because it was very important to him.

He became a junior lecturer at Victoria University law school in 1980 and is still involved. This year he also has a fellowship lecturing at Melbourne University’s law school.

STUFF The Supreme Court has quashed Peter Ellis' child abuse convictions after a 30-year battle for justice.

Justice Kós also helped train other judges. Education was a huge part of his life, the rewards were enormous and being a judge was about constantly learning, he said.

His late mother was a teacher – and journalist – and met his father, a Hungarian refugee, when teaching English at the Pahiatua refugee camp. His mother’s career had a deep influence on him, he said.

Justice Kós said his success would not have come without the support of his wife, children, parents and the lawyers and judicial colleagues “who educate me every day”.

Earlier in his career as a judge, he was known for having a lively turn of phrase in his judgments.

Not all judges would slip into a lease dispute decision a reference to an ancient Chinese general and philosopher: “Taking a leaf from Sun Tzu, the landlord appreciated that the supreme art of war is to defeat the enemy without fighting.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Stephen Kós in the Court of Appeal, where he was president, before being appointed to the Supreme Court. (File photo)

Since his arrival just over a year ago at the Supreme Court his writing wings have been clipped, or as he says, “plucked”. Judgments are toiled over at length and he now understands why the court moves at the pace it does.

After being a High Court judge and president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Kós said there was a kind of anxiety about being part of the final court.

Despite having a place at the heart of the legal system in New Zealand, he did not wholeheartedly support all elements, and has criticised sentencing policy and practice that among its failings “hyper-penalises” the poor.

He hoped for a better way to hear the cases of people who choose to represent themselves, and perhaps build flexibility into the court system using part-time judges, and improving the way civil cases were dealt within the District Court and High Court.