Fire and Emergency takes over Loafers Lodge to investigate cause of fatal fire

Fire and Emergency have officially taken over the investigation of the Loafers Lodge fire which killed five.

Two and a half weeks on from the Loafers Lodge fire, the next steps will be an investigation into the cause of the fatal blaze that killed five people.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) yesterday officially took over the investigation of the blaze in the central Wellington hostel from police, with district manager Nick Pyatt saying the FENZ investigation would most likely last a few days.

On Thursday police charged the 48-year-old man accused of arson at Loafers Lodge with five counts of murder. On Friday morning they held a karakia at the building to mark the handover to FENZ.

But a fire investigator says it won’t just a matter of walking straight back into the Newtown building where firefighters last month fought to save the lives of the almost 100 people who were living there.

Peter Gallagher, president of the Association of Fire Investigators, said the first thing the FENZ team would do would be a safety audit.

That was crucial in order to ensure the investigators would be safe while in the building from hazard such as where the roof or floors had collapsed.

“Also things like asbestos which was perfectly fine until the fire occurred, but then after the fire, the asbestos sheeting has been shattered and so asbestos fibres are present,” Gallagher said.

“We have to bear in mind that in a modern household there are lots of plastic materials and as they burn, they decompose and some of them can become quite toxic.”

He said fundamental fire science would be used to figure out the cause, with fire investigators working from the least damaged part to the most damaged part.

Certain materials melted and burnt differently, he said. By knowing how they behaved, an investigator could follow clues back towards where the fire had started from.

“So it's really all about how we map the movement of the fire within the building... The position of windows where the doors were open, all those sorts of things can contribute to the fire’s behaviour and offer some clues as to what has been burning in the time.”

Part of the investigation would be speaking to eyewitnesses and reading witness statements that described things like the colour of the flames and the colour of the smoke.

As well a private fire investigator would most likely be hired by the owner’s insurance company to look for the origin of the fire, he said.

An independently led operational review into the fire would also be conducted, but this would not need the building to remain in FENZ’s control.

“The operational review assists Fire and Emergency to learn lessons from this incident to inform continuous improvement in response to incidents.”

Once FENZ investigators have completed their work, the site will then be handed to Wellington City Council and the building’s owner.