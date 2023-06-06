Berm parking crackdown at the heart of cul-de-sac stoush

The remains of the contentious trees that caused a parking stoush on Donald Crescent in Karori. Note the gaps in the yellow lines that were caused by parked cars.

The offending trees are gone and the desired space has been opened, but a haphazard series of broken yellow lines are the lingering signs of high tension in a suburban Wellington cul-de-sac.

Outlines of cars parked on Donald Cres in Karori when the city council came in the night to paint the lines, with no notice given to residents, are still visible.

The council justified the action, saying advanced warning could give residents the chance to disrupt the work by parking their vehicles in the way.

At the heart, was a simmering neighbourhood dispute.

Originally, some residents wanted overhanging trees in the narrow street removed to allow cars to park there, while leaving enough room for larger vehicles to drive past. Others wanted the trees to stay or to be cut back.

Supplied A Wellington City Council contractor was spotted painting broken yellow lines on Donald Crescent in Karori late at night, leaving residents confused.

However, as submissions made at an April 6 council meeting reveal, the end result is a compromise that has pleased no one – with the trees and the parking both removed.

The crucial point tipping the balance towards removing the spaces was the illegality of parking on a roadside berm, which had been happening in Donald Cres.

The Land Transport (Road User) Rule 2004 6.2 states the ability for vehicles to park on a berm “does not apply if the road controlling authority provides signs or markings”.

At the council meeting, resident Peter Lambrechtsen argued the rule was unevenly applied on Wellington’s residential cul-de-sacs.

Conor Knell/The Post Donald Crescent's narrow nature meant larger vehicles struggled to access the end of the street due to parked cars, according to the council.

“After doing some research on cul-de sac’s around the Wellington region, specifically Karori, after spending a lot of time on Google Maps, I found only three of them have broken yellow lines, with one of them being Donald Cres.

“The other 30 or so have nothing.”

Lambrechtsen suggested other similar streets had managed parking themselves, rather than putting that responsibility on council, and there were examples on other streets where parking on the grass was not a problem.

“Has anyone ever been to Brussels St in Miramar? That is effectively one big berm with multiple cars parked on it. I’m not sure how actively enforced this has been.”

Fellow resident Janet Boulet echoed a similar sentiment, arguing the problems originated from a resealing of the road and said the council had narrowed the roadway.

“This problem is one of the council’s own making,” she said.

Ross Giblin Devon St in Aro Valley would come to a standstill if cars didn't park part way on the street's single footpath.

Resident Mandy Britnell, who was in favour of the proposal, accused other residents of submitting multiple proposals from the same household, which she said “skewed the results”.

“Also the use of names which are not real names,” she told the council.

Britnell said removing the trees would also cause excess water to run down her property. She questioned whether removing green spaces for car parking was in keeping with the council’s zero emissions objectives.

“I don’t see why we should be removing green spaces to cope with the increasing number of cars that households have said they have.”

In the end, it was decided the broken yellow lines would stay, despite objections, and rules around parking on the berm enforced.

Whether this applies to similar streets remains to be seen.

STUFF The Wellington City Council has issued warnings after a new ban on parking on footpaths in the narrow and winding Devon St in Aro Valley, where cars are forced on to the footpath to let cars pass.

In November 2021, a crackdown on parking on the footpath on narrow and winding Devon St – between Aro Valley and Kelburn – angered locals.

The council in August that year voted in a bylaw, sparked by public complaints, banning parking on footpaths, berms and lawns across the city, with infringement notices to be issued at the discretion of parking wardens.

It replaced a previous rule that permitted footpath parking anywhere in Wellington apart from the central city and suburban centres, provided at least 1 metre of footpath space was left free.