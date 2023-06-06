Let's Get Wellington Moving: Councillor reckons it will be gone this winter

Lambton Quay is upgraded with greenery, wide footpaths, bike lanes and bus only access in this visualisation from Let's Get Wellington Moving.

A push to ditch the $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving project is on shaky ground, but one opponent believes the transport overhaul’s days are numbered anyway.

It comes as an unscientific Stuff poll on Tuesday gathered nearly 3000 responses by 2pm asking whether people thought the programme should be ditched, with 71% saying it should.

Wellington City councillor John Apanowicz on Tuesday confirmed he will be backing a notice of motion, going to council at the end of June, calling for the council to ditch the programme. He joins Tim Brown, Diane Calvert, Ray Chung, Sarah Free, Tony Randle and Nicola Young.

All city councillors were asked if they would be backing the notice of motion, which would need two more supporters from the remaining nine councillors. Mayor Tory Whanau, as well as councillors Nureddin Abduraham​, Rebecca Matthews, Laurie Foon, Ben McNulty, Iona Pannett, and Teri O’Neill all plan to oppose it.

Tamatha Paul, and Nīkau Wi Neera did not respond. Wi Neera last week though described the notice of motion as “whack”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington City Councill John Apanowicz has confirmed he is backing a move to withdraw from Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a massive overhaul of the capital’s transport infrastructure, ranging from potential light rail to a second tunnel through Mount Victoria, bus lanes, cycle lanes, and pedestrian improvements.

But the plan has been vastly expanded with the cost going from $2.3 billion when it was officially announced in 2018 to $7.4b now, and with many expecting it to climb more.

The indicative funding model would see the city council and Greater Wellington Regional Council paying one-fifth each of the cost with the remaining three-fifths paid by the Government via Waka Kotahi.

Budget documents show the Government share is dependent on the councils picking up their share.

LGWM/Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving redesign of Wellington central city streets, with wide footpaths and vegetation on Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay. Released in April 2023.

Regional councillors were on Tuesday asked if they supported the council continuing with the programme, at least until a detailed business case.

David Lee said he would not and, for him, it was over a couple of years ago when the cost reached $6.4b.

He believed that the LGWM programme would be ditched by July or August as the two councils and Waka Kotahi realised they could not afford it.

“What we are waiting for, who is the weakest link? Who is going to break first?” he said.

Lee, a former city councillor, believed it would be that council that baulked. A Standard and Poor’s credit rating report moved the city council from a stable outlook to a negative outlook in 2022, signalling an increased chance the council’s credit rating will drop.

Chris Kirk-Burnnand and Penny Gaylor also said they did not support it. Simon Woolf said he didn’t want to pull out of LGWM, but wanted more detail from LGWM as he struggled to get answers to simple questions.

Thomas Nash, Ros Connelly, and Yadana Saw all supported it continuing. Others did not respond.

It was previously reported that five members of the 13-member regional council opposed the light rail aspect of it, one of the costliest parts of LGWM, with at least three undecided.