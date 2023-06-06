Poll: Do you support Let's Get Wellington Moving? Another councillor in opposition

A group of Wellington City councillors calling for the city to ditch the $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) programme have added a seventh vote but still lack the crucial two more they need to quash the transport overhaul.

John Apanowicz on Tuesday confirmed he will be backing the notice of motion, going to council at the end of June, calling for the council to ditch the programme. He joins Tim Brown, Diane Calvert, Ray Chung, Sarah Free, Tony Randle and Nicola Young in opposition.

One more vote would make the 16-member council divided with the casting vote going to LGWM supporter Mayor Tory Whanau.

All city councillors were on Tuesday asked if they would support the notice of motion and asked to reply by midday.

The programme has an indicative funding model of one-fifth each from Wellington City and Greater Wellington councils, with the Government via Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency picking up the remainder. Budget documents show the Government share is dependent on the councils picking up their share.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington City councillor John Apanowicz has joined those opposed to Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

Greater Wellington Regional councillors were also on Tuesday asked to say, by midday, if they wanted to continue with LGWM, at least until a detailed business case was back, sometime in 2024.

It was previously reported that five members of the 13-member regional council opposed the light rail aspect of it, one of the costliest parts of LGWM, with at least three undecided.