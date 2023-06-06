Murder accused for Loafers Lodge fire in court

Flowers left opposite Loafers Lodge, the Newtown boarding house where five people died in a fire last month.

The man charged over the fatal fire at Loafers Lodge has appeared in court by audio visual link on five charges of murder.

The 48-year-old has already been remanded in custody after the central Wellington hostel blaze on May 16 that claimed five lives.

He had originally faced charges of setting fire to the lodge and to a couch on the third floor. One charge carries a maximum of 14 years in jail and the other seven years. He had been remanded in custody until later this month.

Police announced last week they were laying murder charges.

The charges of murder named Michael Wahrlich​, 67, Melvin Parun​, 68, Kenneth Barnard​, 67, Peter Glenn O’ Sullivan​, 64 and Liam James Hockings, 50.

The man’s lawyer Doug Ewen asked for psychiatric reports to be ordered.

Wellington District Court judge Andrew Nicholls​ remanded him in custody until June 23 to appear in the High Court at Wellington and continued the suppression.

Police have now handed the scene at Loafers over to Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz).

Once Fenz has completed its work, the site will then be handed to Wellington City Council and the building owner.