Hutt City mayor says council funding model 'broken' as 9.9% rates rise agreed

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry is worried about the future funding of local government. Councillors agreed to a rate increase of 9.9%, which he said would be a big ask for those on a fixed income. (File Pic)

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry believes the funding model for local government is “broken” and it will only get worse when councils nationwide have to deal with major issues around climate change.

He made his comments on Wednesday, against a backdrop of the council increasing rates, for the average residential ratepayer, by 9.9%.

For ratepayers on a fixed income, the increase was not good news, he said.

Barry told councillors that the “business as usual” option was becoming increasingly difficult to achieve for the council.

Roughly half of the Hutt’s increase would cover Three Waters and he said the council had no option but to invest in infrastructure.

Councillor and former council chief executive Tony Stallinger​ said the challenges facing the council were unparalleled in his experience. He said he did not agree with the increase and would have liked to have seen more done to reduce council expenditure.

Although it is still unclear where funding to complete the $79 million Eastbourne 4.4km shared path Tupua Horo Nuku, would come from, it remained in the plan.

Chief financial officer Jenny Livschitz​ said the council was operating in a “really challenging economic climate” that was having a major impact on council budgets.

Rates affordability had been a priority for officers but it had resulted in a bigger rate increase than initially planned.

She warned that debt targets were under pressure and achieving a balanced budget had been deferred from 2028/29 until 2030/31. Debt would now reach $716m in 2028, instead of $620m.

There was also a “risk” that international credit rating agency, Standard and Poor’s ,would reduce the council’s credit rating, she said.

On the future of the Eastbourne shared path, she noted that the council had only received 124 submissions on its plan and it only had 44% support.

The pathway, which will also act as a seawall, was originally budgeted at $30m but the cost had increased to $79m.

Although the council had increased its contribution to $25m, it was still waiting to hear if central government would fund the shortfall. The latest correspondence on Tupua Horo Nuku was “positive”, Livschitz said, before councillors went behind closed doors to discuss the situation.

Barry said he hoped to make an announcement on its future soon.

"Co-funding with Waka Kotahi and Crown Infrastructure Partners for Tupua Horo Nuku is looking positive, but ongoing. We expect to have decisions by the end of this month."

For the average residential ratepayer, the 9.9% increase equates to $5.02 a week.

Rates for central city businesses will increase, on average, by 18.7% and for suburban businesses by 14.5%. For rural ratepayers it is 15.5%.