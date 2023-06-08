'Created hell': Dancers at breaking point speak up from second Wellington strip club

Dancers from The Mermaid Wellington Strip Club are speaking up about their working conditions after their ability to earn money from tips was hindered last week.

Dancers from a second strip club in Wellington are speaking out about alleged coercive behaviour at their workplace, having feared they would be fired like 19 dancers were at Calendar Girls earlier this year.

The breaking point came for one dancer last Friday, after the owner of Mermaid Strip Club allegedly entered the dancers’ changing room after an altercation between a dancer and customer, with a form about tipping and asked all dancers to sign it.

According to a document seen by Stuff, CJ Davis was the sole owner of the club after he bought it from brothers Michael and John Chow.

The current dancer, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the atmosphere on Friday evening was distressing, with dancers crying and requesting Davis to leave and to set up meeting.

The form, seen by Stuff, said: “Just a reminder that it is encouraged for all people entering the venue to tip. It is not compulsory, regardless of where they are seated.”

As independent contractors, dancers earned money through tips and private dances. But a percentage of their earnings from private dancers went to the venue – in the case of The Mermaid, it was more than 50%, while dancers could keep 100% of their tips.

“The document goes against how strip clubs are set up,” the dancer said. She did not want to be named out of fear of being fired – something Davis had already threatened dancers with.

Because the dancers were not paid an hourly wage, the tips acted almost as an hourly rate because they were required to dance on stage roughly every hour or hour-and-a-half.

It was standard international practice to tip if you were sitting in the “prime tipping seats” which were closest to the stage. But dancers were concerned the form meant this could not be enforced.

“If you’re at the stage, you tip, this goes against that, you’re upsetting the whole balance.”

She said the owner was “pushing dancers up to the edge” and she was concerned they would have to tolerate worse behaviour by customers.

“They’re all really scared because of the cuts ... he’s artificially depressed everyone’s wages to the point where they can’t afford to take action or take time off.”

“[He’s] inflicting this severe economic and psychological distress ... [He’s] created hell.”

Laura, a founding member of the Fired Up Stilettos and one of 19 dancers fired by Wellington's Calendar Girls after attempting to negotiate with the owner for better pay, said she had previously tried to negotiate with Davis after hearing about working conditions from previous Mermaid dancers.

It had requested to meet with the owner to negotiate on behalf of the dancers to ask for a higher percentage cut to the dancers and to ban fines, but it was declined.

Laura said the form about tipping crossed a line of what clubs could and could not compel dancers to do.

“It’s robbing dancers from the ability to earn an income for their labour.”

Tipping was not “a cultural thing” – it was standard practice, she said.

The owner of the venue, CJ Davis, said he had “no comment” when contacted by Stuff and did not respond to questions.

Fired Up Stilettos protest on Parliament grounds for second time

About 100 people gathered on Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to catch the attention of MPs to push legislative change. It was Fired Up Stilettos’ fourth protest since forming the collective and no significant changes appeared to have been made by clubs.

A petition running on Parliament’s website had gathered more than 5600 signatures. It called for the right to bargain collectively while maintaining an independent contractor status, outlawing all fines and bonds between employers and contractors, and establishing a nationwide mandatory maximum of 20% that an employer can take from a contractor’s profits.

Most dancers did not want to be employees and wanted to maintain their autonomy and independence as contractors, Laura said. It was part of the appeal for many dancers to join the industry to begin with.

“We want more regulation on how they run their adult entertainment venue because how they're running them right now is completely inappropriate and abusive.”

One dancer who spoke at the protest said sex work allowed her to live her life in a way her basic needs were met.

Another said it was her pathway out of debt, to have more time to connect with family, and to live a healthier life.

“Stripping ultimately gave me opportunity and freedom.”

The protest was attended by multiple members from the Green Party and Labour Party.

Green party MP Jan Logie, who supported the collective since it started, said everyone deserved to be safe and to be paid in their workplace.

“It is clear that our legislation in relation to contractors makes this impossible to guarantee for strippers at the moment.”

She said the Green Party was committed to working with the Fired Up Stilettos and their allies to get a legislative solution. They had already got agreement to help draft legislation in working with the collective.

”We know this is urgent ... It is frustrating that these issues feel as if there’s a nervousness to talk about it and it’s hard not to interpret that as something to do with the stigma associated with the industry.

“We’ve heard from the workers themselves about the benefit of this work to them and their families and our communities – when it is safe and they have the ability to receive fair pay and organise.”

Melissa Ansell-Bridges from the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions said it was an ongoing issue that contractors had no way to collectively bargain. “We need to do better for contractors in New Zealand.”