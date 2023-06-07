Owners of buildings with allegedly combustible aluminium cladding prep for action

The Grenfell Tower in London where more than 70 people died in 2017, had a type of aluminium composite cladding that contributed to the fire spreading, an inquiry found. (File photo)

The German maker of an allegedly combustible type of exterior building cladding faces a case in the New Zealand courts.

An apartment building body corporate in Mount Maunganui, and the owner of commercial property in Auckland have taken a case against 3A Composites GmbH (3AC) over the Alucobond PE product.

Alucobond has a highly flammable core, and combustible within the meaning of the New Zealand building code, the building owners say.

It was alleged it would cause or contribute to fire spreading rapidly, and was a type of cladding that a report into the 2017 Grenfell Tower apartment building fire in London said was the principal reason the fire spread up, down and around the building so quickly, trapping and killing more than 70 people.

3AC is defending the claim. Skellerup Industries Ltd and Terminus 2 Ltd – formerly Kaneba Ltd – are also named in the claim for having distributed Alucobond.

The body corporate for the Cutterscove Resort Apartments in Mount Maunganui and commercial property owner Argosy Property No 1 Ltd, are suing 3AC on several grounds including under the Consumer Guarantees Act and the Fair Trading Act.

However, 3AC said at least part of the case against it could not be heard in New Zealand.

The claims have progressed to the Court of Appeal where lawyer Jack Wass, acting for the building owners, said the manufacturers could not avoid responsibility for the quality of their products just by not having a physical place of business in New Zealand.

Ross Giblin/Stuff It is alleged the Alucobond cladding can spread fire more quickly around the outside of a building. (File photo)

Another lawyer for the building owners, Jim Farmer, KC, said 3AC made misrepresentations and misstatements in New Zealand, whether or not it was conducting business here.

3AC’s lawyer, Alan Galbraith, KC, said the Consumer Guarantees Act became law in 1993 and the current case seemed to be the first time the issue of applying to overseas companies had been raised.

The owner of the commercial buildings in the case was not a consumer of the panels, as it had bought the completed buildings, Galbraith said.

After the Grenfell Tower fire many buildings in New Zealand were found to have similar cladding but no councils required remedial action, he said.

On Thursday the Court of Appeal is due to hear another aspect of the case, whether the same two building owners could represent others with the same Alucobond issue.

Last year a High Court judge decided whether the building code had been complied with could only be assessed building by building but Farmer said the overarching allegation in each case was of the cladding being unfit for purpose.