Pole-dancing campaign launch for Green Ōhāriu candidate to 'keep it fun'

Ōhāriu Green candidate Stephanie Rodgers (pictured) will be launching her 2023 campaign with a pole show fundraiser at Fringe Bar in Wellington.

Pole-dancing is not often used to launch political campaigns, but it seemed like a natural fit to Stephanie Rodgers – public servant, part-time pole dancing teacher, and Green candidate for the Wellington electorate of Ōhāriu.

“I don’t think any electorate has seen a pole show campaign launch before,” said Rodgers.

After discussion with her campaign manager they landed on the idea of hosting pole show at Wellington’s Fringe Bar as a way to bring Rodger’s passion for pole dancing and her political campaign together. The event will be her campaign launch and a fundraiser.

She’s been pole dancing in her spare time for six years, and said the pole show was about bringing her full personality to politics.

“I really wanted to do something where we could keep it fun, try something new and really reflect me as a candidate.”

Political campaigns could be hard work, and Rodgers said she wanted to make her campaign events enjoyable.

As another fundraiser, she’s set up an online romance novel book club, drawing on her past as a reviewer of bad Mills and Boon novels on YouTube.

“Anyone who knows me knows it’s hard to stop me performing. I’m emceeing the event and will probably get up on the pole in the name of fundraising,” Rodgers said.

The pole show will feature dancers from four studios around the region: Body Electric (where Rodgers teaches pole part-time), Chrome Academy, The Garden Pole, and Endorphinz.

“Pole can be sexy or artistic or comedic, or all three. We’ve got a broad range of performers that are really fun for people who might not have been to a pole show before.”

Rodgers has been pole dancing for six years and describes herself as an “evangelist” about it.

“It’s an incredible form of exercise in terms of cardio, strength and flexibility, but it’s also really liberating.

“For many people it’s an opportunity to find something that fills them with joy as well as staying fit. There’s a bit of my fat politics coming into that, as a fat person. It is for all body types and identities.”

She hoped that the pole event would encourage crossover between her two communities, of people who were into politics but wouldn’t normally be interested in a pole show and vice versa.