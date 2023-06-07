Loafers Lodge support fund raises $359,000 for victims of fire

It has been three weeks since the fire which killed five residents and displaced many from their accommodation.

The Wellington City Mission's fund to support the people affected by last month’s Loafer's Lodge fire has raised $359,000.

It has been three weeks since the fire, which killed five residents and displaced many from their accommodation.

Assistant Wellington City Missioner Paul Weaver said the fund was "the most incredible outpouring of compassion and support from the Wellington community" after what had been a "terrible tragedy".

Public donations provided $309,000, and a further $50,000 was donated by the Wellington City Council.

The fund has paid out close to $100,000, towards expenses including accommodation, flights for whānau, and funeral costs.

Each week the City Mission updates the public on how the money from the fund is being spent.

On Wednesday a further $1000 was made available for each resident to support day-to-day expenses.

STUFF Fire and Emergency deputy national commander Brendan Nally, speaking the day of the Loafers Lodge fire which killed five people, talks of how sprinklers in the Newtown lodge would have resulted in a better result.

Weaver said there was an "increasing focus" on helping the affected people to set up permanent housing with furniture and household goods.

"There is also a significant need for counselling and other trauma support given the experiences that people have had."