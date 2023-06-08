Shelly Bay Rd could be closed for 'up to a week' as fire clean-up continues

The burnt out remains of the Sawtooth Building at Shelly Bay after it caught fire on Wednesday morning

Shelly Bay Rd is likely to be closed for “a number of days, possibly up to a week” while authorities manage the site, a Wellington City Council spokesperson says.

The road has been closed since the fire on Wednesday that razed Shed 8, known as the sawtooth building.

The landmark building is in an area wheredeveloper Ian Cassels has long planned a $500 million development with some involvement from local iwi Taranaki Whānui.

The last fire truck left the area just before 9pm last night, though police said the cordon remained in place for the rest of the night.

Police investigations are still ongoing and it’s unclear if they are treating the fire as suspicious.

A marine exclusion zone has been established around the area by a direction from the Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder.

Nalder said it was to ensure the safety of harbour users while the fire’s effect on the surrounding area is fully understood.

Vessels are not allowed to enter within 300m of the remains of the building and are recommended to avoid being downwind.

The building is known to have contained asbestos and various agencies are monitoring air quality around the site to make safety assessments.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the risk to residents in nearby Maupuia was still low.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff The warehouse as it was before the fire broke out.

”The risk from asbestos decreases the further away from the site you are but if residents have concerns, they’re welcome to contact us about it.”

He also said the focus was on dampening the site to further minimise harmful pollutants leaving the site.

The site was also not connected to the electricity network, said Wellington Electricity manager Sriram Mani.

Plans for the site and workers who attended the scene confirmed the power infrastructure “appears to have been decommissioned”

The building was owned by the Wellington City Council and was slated for demolition in December after a report showed it and neighbouring wharves were at risk of collapse.

MacLean confirmed the building and land were council-owned, albeit with an agreement to lease the land to developers.

SUPPLIED The fire in Shelly Bay came as a fright for nearby residents woken by the orange glow of the blaze.

The site was already a hotbed of controversy with Wellington City Council granting the development of 350 homes, a retirement village, and more via a non-notified resource consent, cutting out the chance for public submissions.

Local outrage led to that decision being chucked out and the resource consent going to a panel of independent commissioners looking into it and eventually granting consent.

A 525-day occupation at Shelly Bay started after the Council agreed to sell and lease its land there to developers. It came to and end in May 2022.