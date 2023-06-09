Wellington's Shelly Bay fire suspicious, police confirm

The burnt out remains of the Sawtooth Building at Shelly Bay after it caught fire on Wednesday morning

A fire that destroyed a landmark building at Wellington’s Shelly Bay is being treated as suspicious, police confirmed on Thursday morning.

The Wednesday morning fire destroyed the Shed 8 building – widely known as the sawtooth building –where developer Ian Cassels has long planned a $500 million development with local iwi Taranaki Whānui.

Police on Thursday confirmed the fire was suspicious because the building was unoccupied and disconnected from electricity when the fire started.

“At this time, the cause of the fire cannot be determined due to the damage the building suffered,” said a statement from police, as they appealed for information.

The police have finished their initial scene examination on Thursday, but are expected to return to the site late next week, once it is safe. The site has been handed over to the Wellington City Council, which owns the land.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the council would be clearing away rubble and debris from the site and making sure it wasn’t dangerous before police re-entered.

He asked people to stay away from Shelly Bay and said the council has already had to turn away people trying to walk their dogs or go for a run in the area.

Shelly Bay Rd will not reopen until the site has been cleared, which could take a week or so depending on the weather.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF 18082020 NEWS PHOTO Graffiti on the Wellington City Council "saw tooth" building at Shelly Bay, thought to have been painted by opponents of the $500m development.

A marine exclusion zone has been established around the area by a direction from the Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder.

Nalder said it was to ensure the safety of harbour users while the fire’s effect on the surrounding area is fully understood.

Vessels are not allowed to enter within 300m of the remains of the building and are recommended to avoid being downwind.

The building is known to have contained asbestos and various agencies are monitoring air quality around the site to make safety assessments.

MacLean said the risk to residents in nearby Maupuia was still low.

”The risk from asbestos decreases the further away from the site you are but if residents have concerns, they’re welcome to contact us about it.”

SUPPLIED The fire in Shelly Bay came as a fright for nearby residents woken by the orange glow of the blaze.

He also said the focus was on dampening the site to further minimise harmful pollutants leaving the site.

The site was already a hotbed of controversy with Wellington City Council granting the development of 350 homes, a retirement village, and more via a non-notified resource consent, cutting out the chance for public submissions.

Local outrage led to that decision being chucked out and the resource consent going to a panel of independent commissioners who eventually granted consent.

A 525-day occupation at Shelly Bay started after the Council agreed to sell and lease its land there to developers. It came to and end in May 2022.

In January this year the sod was turned on the development, but the celebration was met by protesters.