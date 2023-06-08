Wellington council plan to focus on improving rentals, ending homelessness

Council staff will develop a strategy to end homelessness, after a change to the city’s Housing Action Plan. (File photo)

Wellington council staff will develop a strategy to end homelessness, after a change to the city’s Housing Action Plan.

Tamatha Paul, chairing the meeting about the council’s Housing Action Plan, said the housing crisis was “the biggest issue facing Wellington”.

“As a renter in Wellington City, it is truly one of the hardest dingiest places to rent in Aotearoa. It’s really hard trying to enjoy your life when you live in sub-par mouldy flats.”

Under the strategy, staff will organise more meetings with renting organisations and conduct a stocktake of how renting legislation could be improved.

READ MORE:

* 30kph to become the default speed limit on Wellington streets

* New Wellington City Council trying to shake the 'dysfunctional' label

* Smart bollards could prevent vehicles being weaponised against Parliament again, experts say



Other changes to the strategy included encouraging co-housing developments, developing targets for public and affordable housing along the Let’s Get Wellington Moving mass rapid transit route, and considering whether the consenting process could be improved.

Amendments from councillors Iona Pannett and Nīkau Wi Neera shifted the focus to providing for renters, mana whenua housing, and developing a strategy to end homelessness.

Wi Neera said Wellington was “late to the ball game” in terms of planning for papakāinga housing, which was already provided for in plans by Porirua and Kāpiti councils, with Hutt City Council also doing work on a new chapter for the plan.

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

He described papakāinga housing as a mode of Māori social living with a “sense of community in the way this housing is designed”.

The amendment directed council staff to investigate whether a new chapter about papakāinga could be included in the new district plan.

Mayor Tory Whanau said the Housing Action Plan confirmed that affordable, safe and dry housing was an absolute priority for the city.

“Everyone, especially our most vulnerable, are entitled to a warm, dry and safe home.

“I campaigned on this and support council to do everything in its power to deliver on this priority for our people. So I fully support this plan.”