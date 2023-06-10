Police seeking witnesses after hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian in Porirua

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash which happened on April 27 in Porirua.

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run in Wellington that left a pedestrian in hospital for four weeks with serious injuries.

Emergency services responded to the crash opposite Pak’n Save on Parumoana St, Porirua about 8.20pm on April 27.

“The driver failed to stop and immediately left the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and was in hospital for four weeks receiving treatment.

The car was described as being dark-coloured with a missing passenger side mirror which was damaged in the crash.

“Police are seeking any witnesses of the crash or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information should contract police on 105 and quote file number 230503/7107.