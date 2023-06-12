Three crashes cause delays for Wellington commuters

Three crashes along Wellington’s main routes are expected to cause traffic delays for commuters on Monday. (File photo)

A third crash along a main Wellington route is expected to cause further traffic delays on Monday morning.

A crash along State Highway 2 just south of the Petone on-ramp closed the right lane about 8.15am .

The lane had reopened as of 8.35am, with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advising motorists to expect “significant delays”

That followed a two-car crash near the southbound lane of SH2 River Rd between Upper Hutt, and a crash in central Wellington about 6.50am.

There were no injuries and congestion near the crash south of Gibbons St had eased by 7.35am.

Another crash on SH1 Transmission Gully near Kenepuru was also cleared about 7.45am.