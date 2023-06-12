Shelly Bay fire clean-up a slow process because of asbestos risk

The Shipwright’s Building used to be dwarfed by the larger Shed 8, but is now the only structure left standing at the site.

All that’s left is a pile of blackened wood and twisted iron after a suspicious fire destroyed the Shed 8 building at Shelly Bay.

Only the smaller Shipwright’s Building, previously dwarfed by the larger Shed 8 in the background, remains standing at the site of the blaze.

The fire was the latest twist in the controversy surrounding the proposed $500 million housing development – which has been the subject of litigation, occupations and complaints from residents.

The waterfront side of the development is now under control of the landowner, the Wellington City Council, which has hired specialist contractors to clear the rubble of Shed 8 in an asbestos-safe manner.

Police investigations into the fire are on pause until the site is safe to enter. At the time of the fire there was no electricity connected and no-one occupying the building, leading police to confirm the fire was suspicious.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said on Monday that demolition and removal work had not started yet and contractors were still preparing the site.

“It's not going to be quick because of the asbestos. The contractors have to be very careful.”

As well as keeping themselves safe, they would have to use sealed, covered trucks to remove waste from the site. It would then be taken to the special waste zone of the Southern Landfill.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Shed 8 and the Shipwright’s building back in 2017.

There are safety concerns because of the asbestos in the old buildings, which were previously used as an air force base. A 300m exclusion zone still applies to the water and the land surrounding the site of the fire, meaning people must stay away.

Shelly Bay Rd remains closed until the building materials are cleared away and the asbestos risk removed.

The buildings and wharves were on the site of the controversial The Wellington Company and Taranaki Whānui development, which has attracted protests and occupations in opposition to the plans.

Originally the Shed 8 and Shipwright’s buildings, along with the wharves at the site, were to be refurbished as part of the design, but at the end of the last year new evidence showed the foundations of the buildings had been washed away.

The council issued a demolition order in response to those structural problems and the buildings were to be demolished this year.