Brutal father set out to cut out his traumatised children out of his will

The Supreme Court is hearing a case of a man who abused his children then cut them out of his will.

A violent abusive father whose last act during his life was to cut his traumatised children out of his will, was a brute of a man, the children’s lawyer has told the Supreme Court.

Lady Deborah Chambers, KC,​ is acting for three adult children who suffered sexually, physically and emotionally at the hands of their father for years.

Once they left home, none of them had any real contact with him again. His wife - their mother - had also left him.

He had raped his daughter from the age of seven and beaten one of his sons.

But when he had cancer he went to his lawyer’s office and changed his will.

Chambers said he wanted to disinherit them and created a trust that stripped away the available assets.

He died in 2016 and the beneficiaries of the trust were the children of another woman he had a brief relationship with and was later friends with.

His children have continued to suffer from the effects of his abuse throughout their lives.

They took the trustees to court and were successful in showing their father had deliberately tried to avoid the obligations he owed them in the High Court but lost in the Court of Appeal.

Now they are asking the Supreme Court to find that a fiduciary duty to them continued into adulthood.

Supplied Lady Deborah Chambers, KC has told the Supreme Court the man who abused his children was a brute of a man.

The father had prepared seven wills between 2001 and 2015. Before preparing the last will he told his lawyer he wished to set up a trust to prevent his family chasing his assets.

The trust held a property and shares and was believed to have a value of $780,000.

Chambers said the children were entitled to have trust and confidence that when turning his mind to his will and estate planning he would not deprive his children

They did not expect him to exclude them.

“He deliberately set out to do that and was disloyal and went ahead to do harm.”

She said there was no other way to hold him to account.

Lawyer for the trustees Andrew Steele​ said he had not been able to find a case where a fiduciary duty continued after a relationship was over.

The trustees are to argue the father owed no fiduciary obligation to his adult children and could dispose of his property as he saw fit.

The names of all the parties are suppressed.

The case is to finish on Wednesday.

