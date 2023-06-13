Man who escaped after assaulting police officers is arrested

Tasers did not subdue the man, who jumped back into the passenger’s seat of the vehicle before it drove away, police said.

A man who assaulted two police officers while being handcuffed in Lower Hutt early on Tuesday morning, before escaping, has been arrested, police said.

Police stopped a vehicle about 3.20am on Naenae Road, removing a male passenger and arresting him for breach of electronic monitoring bail.

“As the man was being handcuffed he assaulted two police staff,” Senior Sergeant Nigel Bullock said.

Tasers did not subdue the man, who jumped back into the passenger’s seat of the vehicle before it drove away, he said.

With a woman and child in the vehicle, the police patrol did not pursue. The vehicle was found abandoned on Epuni Street shortly after.

A dog unit found the man hiding in bush before he ran from police again, but he was stopped a short distance away and taken into custody, Bullock said.

A 45-year-old man was charged with breach of bail, escaping police custody and assaulting police and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.