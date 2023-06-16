Driver who died in central Wellington crash named

Two people died following a crash in central Wellington in March.

The name of the driver who died along with a passenger when the car he was driving crashed into a central Wellington building has been released by the coroner.

Two people died in the early morning collision in late March, when the car with five occupants hit the corner of the building at the intersection of Jervois Quay and Cable St late March.

Police said at the time that the driver – CJ-Lee Angel Ariki Te Manawa Taingahue​ -- had been signalled to stop shortly before the crash.

According to his Facebook account, Taingahue had been from Tauranga, and had attended Fairfield College in Hamilton. He was in a relationship at the time of his death.

When the vehicle failed to stop, police said it was not pursued.

The crash resulted in Taingahue’s death and the passenger's. The coroner has suppressed the passenger’s name until his final findings into the deaths are published.