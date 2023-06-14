Abusive dad did not owe abandoned children anything once they were adults: lawyer

A father had the right to put his assets in a trust to avoid claims by his estranged children, the Supreme Court has heard.

An abusive father who put his assets into a trust to avoid claims by his children after his death did have the power to do so, the trustees’ lawyer has told the Supreme Court.

The case is about whether the father had a duty to provide for his children, even after 30 years of almost no contact due to his abuse.

Three adult children suffered sexually, physically and emotionally at the hands of their father for years.

Once they left home, none of them had any real contact with him again. His wife - their mother - had also left him.

He had raped his daughter from the age of seven and beaten one of his sons.

But when he had cancer he went to his lawyer’s office and changed his will to create a trust that stripped away the available assets.

He died in 2016 and the beneficiaries of the trust were the children of another woman he had a brief relationship with and was later friends with.

The lawyer for the trustees, Andrew Steele​ said the father had the power to do what he wanted with his assets. He pointed out the assets did not come from his time with the children - but after the father had left.

Steele said if the children won, it would mean the father could not do what he wanted - he couldn’t even go to the Sky casino and spend it.

“It is telling people how they can spend their money even on the brink of death.”

He said the father had died thinking his wishes would be respected.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The concept of fiduciary duty of estranged adult children was a novel one, the Supreme Court has heard.

What the court was seeing was a case that stretched the concept of fiduciary duty way beyond what it had ever been before, he said.

Counsel to assist the court, Vanessa Bruton, KC, ​said she could not see that there was a fiduciary duty that arose in this case even though there was something not right about a man who divested himself of his assets to avoid claims by his children where he has abused them.

Lady Deborah Chambers, KC, ​for the children, said the case was not about the children having a right to the property but about whether the father could use that property abusively.

The names of all the parties are suppressed.

The court has reserved its decision.