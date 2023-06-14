Construction worker rescued after ground gave way at Wellington water plant

A construction worker was left in a moderate condition after the ground gave way at a water treatment plant in Upper Hutt.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted at 9.30am on Wednesday that a person was trapped at Kaitoke, north of Wellington.

The person was freed at 10.15am.

Wellington Water chief executive Tonia Haskell said an initial investigation indicated the worker was standing beside a piling excavation on level ground. The ground gave way covering the worker up to their waist.

“We want to thank the emergency services for helping us to extract the worker and make sure they are safe and well,” she said.

“These are the initial findings only. Once the formal investigation is complete, we will be able to provide more information.”

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said the person was in a moderate condition following the incident.