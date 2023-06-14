Construction worker rescued after they were trapped in a well at Wellington water plant

Someone was trapped in a bore hole at Te Marua water treatment plant for about 45 minutes Wednesday morning.

A construction worker is being taken by ambulance to hospital in a moderate condition after being trapped in a well for nearly an hour.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted at 9.30am on Wednesday that a person was trapped in a borehole at Te Marua water treatment plant in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt.

The person was pulled from the hole at 10.15am.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said they were currently at the scene assessing the person, who was in a moderate condition. The person would be taken to Hutt Hospital.

Website Kiwiwelldrillers defined a “borehole” as part of a modern water well system for delivering groundwater.

A Wellington Water spokesperson said they were aware of an incident at Te Marua Water Treatment Plant involving a worker on a construction site this morning.

“Our priority is to make sure everyone is safe. We are gathering further information and will update you once we know more.”