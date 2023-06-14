Library users up after Wellington libraries ditch overdue fines, survey finds

A survey has found customers and staff are happier since overdue fines were scrapped.

In the year since overdue fines were removed from Wellington libraries, there has been an increase in library users and no significant changes to the circulation and return rates of items, a survey has found.

Wellington City Libraries went fine free last July to promote reading, address the rising cost of living and to remove the stigma of not being able to pay late fees, Laurinda Thomas, libraries and community spaces manager said.

“Since eliminating fines at our libraries return rates are better, customer numbers are higher, and access is easier for everyone – so it has been a win, win, win,” Thomas said.

The change followed domestic and global trends and the results followed in its footsteps, with mainly positive outcomes, she said.

Overall, there was a 6.5% increase in customers using their library cards, the survey found.

Meanwhile, circulation and return rates of items remained similar and there was a significant reduction – 27% – in the number of customers who had to go through a debt retrieval process.

Customers said the library seemed more friendly without fines, and they used the library more often as a result of the policy change.

It had also reduced difficult conversations for staff which made the community feel much happier.

Bess Manson/STUFF The War Memorial Library in Lower Hutt is a building full of books, but also a sea of humanity.

Some minor changes had been introduced as a result of the survey including improving how customers were notified of overdue items and alerting customers who borrowed an item where there were multiple people waiting for the same book.

Overdue library charges across the city as of March last year, sat at $510,737, which were all forgiven.

Christchurch City Council agreed last January to shelve issuing fines and wipe $82,500 worth of historical debt from unpaid fines.

Auckland Council libraries cancelled more than $500,000 in unpaid fines for late returns in September, 2021.