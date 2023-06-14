Kororā found dead near construction site for Petone to Ngauranga cycleway

Waka Kotahi confirmed the body of a kororā (little blue penguin) was found near construction of the new Petone to Ngauranga cycleway (File photo).

The body of a little blue penguin found near the construction site of the new Petone to Ngauranga cycleway has raised concerns the works may be disrupting the nests of the endangered kororā along the coastline.

Waka Kotahi regional manager for infrastructure delivery Jetesh Bhula confirmed the body of a kororā that had been hit by a car on Sunday had been found on State Highway 2 on Monday. Several motorists had said they had seen the dead penguin on the harbourside stretch of Hutt motorway.

Bhula said the cause of the animal’s death was unknown, but it could not be ruled out that construction on the $311.9 million cycleway had not indirectly contributed to its death.

“This is distressing news, and the project team are looking into ways to prevent something similar from occurring in future while Te Ara Tupua is built.”

READ MORE:

* Barge full of rock on its way to Wellington to make offshore islands for birds

* Why a $312 million cycleway is a game changer for Wellington

* Forest and Bird takes legal action over penguins at Waiheke marina site



Bhula said the protection of local wildlife was an important part of the cycleway and had been factored into the project’s design and planning.

Measures such as a “management plan” had been developed to protect the birds from harm and discourage them from nesting in areas where construction could occur.

“This was required to meet the strict conditions applied to the project under its resource consent. Throughout the project, Waka Kotahi has engaged specialist ecologists with expertise working with penguins and has worked alongside the Department of Conservation and Greater Wellington Regional Council.”

Before construction started the penguin habitat was modified, so the birds wouldn’t be in areas affected by construction, and penguins found on site were relocated away before work began.

Waka Kotahi The design for the Ngauranga to Petone cycleway.

“Steps are taken to monitor each penguin’s movements after relocation to see if they return to the proposed construction zone. The penguin which died was not one that had been relocated.”

Bhula said if an active nest or moulting penguin was detected during the cycleway’s construction, work would stop and then re-start when nesting was complete.

“Any nest found will be cordoned off and a dedicated exclusion zone created. No construction work is allowed in these zones.”

When the project is completed, the coastal edges will have new penguin nesting opportunities, and a fence will separate the walking and cycling path from the rail line.

“As well as keeping people safe, this fence will prevent penguins and other wildlife from getting into danger on the rail line and the highway.”

The Department of Conservation has been approached for comment.