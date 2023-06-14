Man told shop staff he had firearm in a backpack during attempted robbery

The Life Pharmacy on Manners St was the target of an attempted robbery on Wednesday.

Police foiled the attempted robbery of a pharmacy on a busy Wellington street at lunchtime on Wednesday .

A bystander said staff of the Life Pharmacy had told her a man with a backpack had entered the store about 12.45pm, and told staff he had a firearm in his bag in an attempt to rob the till.

Police said they took a suspect into custody after being called during the alleged robbery.

The police spokesperson said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing.

A Green Cross Health spokesperson confirmed there had been an armed robbery at its Manners St pharmacy on Wednesday morning. They saideveryone in the store was safe and no-one was injured.

“Given the trauma of the event, we are providing the team with support and have closed the store for the remainder of the day. We appreciate the quick response of the police and are pleased that the offender has been apprehended.”

As of 1.30pm Life Pharmacy had a sign on its doors saying it was closed until further notice. A police officer could be seen talking to a member of staff inside.

In May Michael Hill Jewellers on Manners St was the victim of a ram-raid robbery that saw thieves take off with a number of items from inside the store.

The Central Wellington area has seen a recent rise in retail crime , with the city centre experiencing an almost quadrupling in crimes from mid-2014.