Wellington pathway sprouts a new island and a wharf

A tug boat has helped deliver thousands of tonnes of rock for the Petone to Ngā Ūranga shared pathway.

Cranes, barges, tug boats, a temporary wharf and a new island are all on show as work cranks up on the Petone to Ngā Ūranga (Ngauranga) shared pathway and seawall.

Work started on the $312 million, 4.5km project in March but in recent weeks there has been increase in activity.

Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jetesh Bhula​ said work was progressing well and some early milestones were being reached.

Work is well underway on the first offshore construction site along the coastline, with a temporary wharf at Karanga Point alongside State Highway 2 expected to be finished in late July.

The first offshore island is nearing completion, with work about to start on a second one.

Work is also underway preparing the first sections of sloping embankments, known as revetments, at Petone and Ngā Ūranga.

This is where the first concrete blocks, known as xblocs, will be used as the crews move along the coast from the two ends of the shared path.

There are a number of large rock piles, and 7000 x-blocs, each weighing 3 tonnes, are being made in the Ōtaki region.

Work has also started on new clubrooms for the waterskiing and rowing clubs. An information centre located in Petone is expected to open to the public over winter, with the new clubrooms scheduled to be finished later this year.

Nicholas Boyack/The Post Train commuters like Jonno Ingerson have a great view of the work being done on the new seawall.

Construction of the path at the Petone end has been brought forward following feedback from the cycling community.

It will be the first section of the new shared path to be completed, Bhula said. Cyclists will no longer need to use the path atop the reserve’s seawall, and it is expected to be ready for use by spring this year.

Although the project is trying to accommodate cyclists, he is reminding cyclists to slow down and take care near access points.

NZTA The Ngāūranga to Petone shared pathway is part of a longer path called Te Ara Tupua that will eventually allow people to walk or bike around the whole harbour. (First published in July 2022).

Key aspects of the project

- A 5m wide sealed surface on the seaward side of the Hutt Valley Railway Line

- Ngā Ūranga Bridge to provide access over the railway line.

- Six ūranga (landings) providing areas for planting, landscaping, habitat creation, and gathering, resting and viewing areas for people to use.

- Two small offshore habitats for coastal bird life, constructed of naturalised rock forms, at least 40m horizontal distance from the shoreline