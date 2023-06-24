Auckland Prison had door issue, assaults years before guard's arm was broken

Hemi Te Poono is one of New Zealand's most violent prisoners. (Video first published February 7, 2020. Te Poono had another four months added to his jail sentence on April 7, 2020)

WorkSafe was told of concerns about assaults on staff and problems with the doors at Aotearoa’s highest security prison years before a notorious inmate broke out of his cell and seriously injured a Corrections officer.

However, the national health and safety regulator did not launch any investigations, instead choosing to let Corrections handle them itself.

On October 24, 2020, Hemi Te Poono​ kicked open the door of his cell at Auckland Prison before attacking two staff members in a corridor. The assault broke Corrections officer Sharon Irwin’s​ arm, requiring her to have surgery.

Auckland Prison’s maximum security wing houses some of the country’s most violent criminals, including Te Poono, who has made several attacks on staff and fellow prisoners while behind bars, the Christchurch mosque terrorist and serial rapist Malcolm Rewa.

Irwin has since launched a private prosecution, filing a charge of reckless conduct in respect of duty and an alternative charge of exposing an individual to risk of harm or illness under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 against her employer, the Department of Corrections.

Usually, such cases are brought about by WorkSafe, the government department that is mostly responsible for ensuring organisations comply with health and safety obligations.

David White/Stuff Sharon Irwin was assaulted in a corridor at the Auckland Maximum security prison in Paremoremo. (File photo)

However, documents obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act showed that WorkSafe closed the file related to the incident with “no immediate action” because it was satisfied with the findings of a review conducted by Corrections.

WorkSafe refused to release more information about the matter while the case was before the courts.

But other records from WorkSafe revealed that it was notified about safety concerns from staff at Auckland Prison five times between June 2018 and the evening Irwin was injured.

In each case, WorkSafe sent Corrections a “self-management” letter. No further action was taken.

Corrections Association president Floyd Du Plessis​ said the union had raised concerns multiple times about a perceived “lack of willingness” by WorkSafe to investigate assaults against Corrections staff.

”There have been numerous events where we’ve asked WorkSafe to step in and review and they haven’t. That is a serious concern for us.”

Stuff Hemi Te Poono at the High Court in Wellington where he was sentenced to eight years and six months jail for serious assaults on prison officers and fellow prisoners. (File photo)

He said WorkSafe was a “fresh set of eyes” that would be able to identify health and safety improvements that Corrections may have missed.

Rainey Collins partner Alan Knowsley, who specialises in litigation and disputes resolution with an emphasis on employment, construction and other areas, said WorkSafe had an obligation to enforce the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

This could include choosing to educate organisations, and gave it discretion over whether to prosecute.

Without further information Knowsley could not comment on the reasonableness of WorkSafe’s decisions in relation to safety concerns at Auckland Prison.

But he said: “Repeat notifications maybe should trigger a deeper investigation of the issues. Perhaps they should be asked why they did not do so”.

Supplied Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd du Plessis says the union wants WorkSafe to step in and investigate assaults on Corrections staff. (File photo)

Documents showed WorkSafe was informed that three Corrections officers were assaulted and one was locked in the day room by inmates at Auckland Prison on December 23, 2018.

The complaint said when prisoners kicked the door open, it jammed and when an officer at the computer pushed a button to open the door, the system froze.

The tipster claimed that when staff toured the facility before it opened after a $300 million renovation in 2018, they raised concerns about how the yard door opened and the potential for prisoners to block officers from opening it and barricade themselves in.

Staff had asked management to put something on the day room door so that it didn’t open completely, the informant said.

After emailing the informant to request more information, WorkSafe sent letters to Corrections and the informant saying it would not investigate or assign an inspector.

It advised Corrections to review its practices and check it was meeting its obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

A staff member then closed the file.

Corrections later sent WorkSafe a letter saying it took the matter “very seriously”.

The prison had increased staffing on the unit during peak times.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Corrections officers at Auckland Prison work with some of the country’s most violent inmates. (File photo)

Senior management at the prison would also review staff experience, supervision and monitoring of units to address any shortfalls, review first aid resources, introduce emergency response training and tell staff the location of the emergency override key.

Restrictors would be put on all doors used to access day rooms and yards by prisoners and all hatches had been checked and repaired as necessary. A procedure had been introduced to ensure hatches were secure when not in use.

Corrections said it hoped this showed it was committed to resolving concerns raised by WorkSafe and those identified in its own investigation.

WorkSafe also did not investigate four other notifications in 2018 and 2019 about assaults at Auckland Prison, including two allegations management were not addressing risks appropriately.

On one occasion it assigned a file to an inspector. But the inspector refused to visit the prison, saying in an email that it should be dealt with by a local manager given the high degree of media and public interest and “politics involved”. A staff member then closed the file.

Simon Maude/Stuff As the national health and safety regulator, WorkSafe has discretion whether to prosecute organisations over potential health and safety issues. (File photo)

WorkSafe said in a statement that assault was a criminal offence that police took the lead in investigating and prosecuting.

“WorkSafe may intervene, but only with a specific focus on how a business or organisation has upheld its duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.”

The agency only stepped in if it viewed a risk or harm as within its responsibilities and significant enough to warrant investigation, it believed it was best placed to handle the matter if there was an overlap in the responsibilities of Government agencies and doing so was a good use of its limited resources, its policy stated.

Work in prisons came with a higher risk of assaults, so WorkSafe expected Corrections to have “reasonably practicable steps in place to manage the risks”. In response to all 10 notifications of possible assaults at Auckland Prison’s maximum security unit received since 2018, WorkSafe concluded that Corrections achieved this.

“Corrections has the primary duty of care and is best placed to assess how to prevent assaults from recurring,” the statement said.

WorkSafe had engaged with Corrections after each notification and would “continue to do so” other such concerns were raised in the future: “This may include investigative staff visiting prisons if required.”

WorkSafe and Corrections senior management and union representatives had met to discuss its “direction and priorities”.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood​ said in a statement that how WorkSafe handled notifications was an operational matter.

“I understand that WorkSafe made enquiries about these issues and made decisions based on all of the information available.”

Corrections did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.