Only one parent needed to decide on Covid-19 test for a child, Family Court decides

A Family Court judge has been asked to determine if giving Covid-19 tests to young children needed the consent of both parents.

The case ended up before the New Plymouth Family Court after a mother did not want to use a RAT test, deeming it too invasive and telling the father she did not give her permission for testing to be done.

Judge Lynne Harrison​ in a recently published decision had to decide if Covid-19 testing was the sort of routine health decision that did not need both guardians to decide.

The separated couple have three children. When the mother advised that one, then aged about five, had a fever, the father had asked if the child had been tested for Covid. The incident happened in April last year.

The mother said: “Kids cannot be tested for Covid. If you are going to do this behind my back I will be taking it further as I have been clarified from the Plunkett (sic) Nurse. “

She also said it was a medical decision between parents and he did not have her permission.

Instead, they applied to the court for a decision.

Judge Harrison said by the time she was to make the decision, both sides agreed that children could be tested and that a test was not deemed medical treatment.

Instead, they were arguing about whether having the children tested and how they were tested was a guardianship issue.

The judge found that Covid-19 testing, even for children, was routine in nature and did not need both guardians to give permission

“The manner or method of Covid-19 testing is not a guardianship issue that requires consultation and co-operation with the other legal guardian.”

She said each was entitled to decide where, when, and how to subject the children to Covid-19 testing without the requirement for consultation.

Parties in Family Court can not be identified.

The application was dismissed.