Spitfire misses Wellington CBD on 100th anniversary flyover

The Spitfire, piloted by Squadron Leader Sean Perrett, accompanied by six T-6C Texan II aircraft.

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered on Queens Wharf to spot the iconic Supermarine Spitfire warplane on its 100th anniversary flyover of the lower North Island.

However, it was they only saw it as a speck in the distance as the fighter plane missed central Wellington on a flypast commemorating the formation of the Royal New Zealand Air Force in 1923.

Instead, six T-6C Texan II aircraft flew over the city in formation, smoke pouring off their tails. The Spitfire, meanwhile, had peeled off and headed straight for the Hutt Valley.

Despite this, onlookers still heard the distant drone of the plane’s Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 engine that soundtracked the Battle of Britain.

Onlooker Paul Carruthers appeared glad to have heard it, if only at a distance.

“It was a great day and a great chance to get everyone out to celebrate a piece of military history.

“It was really special and a great chance to get out of the office and into the sun.”

The Spitfire, supplied by the Biggin Hill Trust in the UK, took off from RNZAF Ohakea and flew south to Wellington before returning north.

Piloted by squadron leader Sean Perrett, it will then fly in formation with the Texans bound for Christchurch to take part in another flypast on Saturday, June 17.

NZDF/Supplied The Spitfire was one of the aircraft critical to Allied success in the Battle of Britain against the Axis Powers.

Coinciding with the fly past will be several events commemorating the anniversary at the Air Force Museum in Christchurch.

In a statement, Perrett said the flypast also honoured the history of New Zealanders flying Spitfires in past conflicts.

“The Spitfire is a classic and a well-known example of such an aircraft.

“Although the RNZAF itself never operated Spitfires, many Kiwis flew them in the Second World War, mainly in Royal Air Force squadrons.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post The six Texans fly past Wellington CBD with no Spitfire to be seen

Steve Graham said that while the fly past of Texans was good, he was disappointed the Spitfire didn’t join them.

“What we saw was still quite impressive but disappointed.”

“I haven’t seen a Sptifire before because the last time they planned a fly past, it was cancelled due to bad weather.

“But I’m forever hopeful.”

135 New Zealanders fought in the Battle of Britain, with many among them flying Spitfires. Notable names include flying aces Colin Gray and Alan Deere, who was famous for having had several near-death experiences during WW2.