Charges after two pedestrians hit, leaving one with life-threatening injuries

Police at the scene of the accident.

Charges have been laid after two pedestrians were hit by a car, which allegedly fled the scene, in central Wellington early on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Cable St, outside Te Papa, shortly after midnight. Two pedestrians were hit, leaving one in a critical condition and another with serious injuries.

The car was found later on Evans Bay Parade. A 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.

Police on Monday morning said the man had been charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for police, and driving while suspended.

Further charges were possible, police said. The man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.

A witness, who Stuff agreed not to name, said her household was woken about 1am.

“I saw four [police] cars, my daughter said they were backed up all the way to the intersection, which had a road block. There must have been around 10.”

The front windscreen of the vehicle had been shattered, and the airbags had been deployed, she said.