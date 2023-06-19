Good Samaritan finds stolen kapa haka uniforms, days before competition

Te Whanau a Taraika ki Tarikaka kapa haka member Jessica Churchman said she was happy her stolen kākahu had been found.

When landscape artist Dillon Waddell passed a strange box on the side of a Ngauranga Gorge road, he paid it no mind.

But when he passed it again on Monday and nothing had changed, he knew he had to check it out. Opening the container, Waddell found dozens of folded kākahu (cloaks) – clearly a precious taonga.

After posting about it online he was immediately told the clothing belonged to Wellington teacher Tina Mihaere-Rees – whose car containing about 40 students’ piupiu (skirts) and kākahu (cloaks) was stolen during an overnight marae trip a few weeks ago.

With the regional kapa haka competition set for this Friday, Mihaere-Rees said she had been overjoyed to hear the news that the uniforms had been found.

“We’re so relieved and happy. We still can’t quite believe it.”

Waddell said when he saw the kākahu on the side of Tyers Rd, an offshoot along the Ngauranga Gorge highway, it had seemed like someone had found a dark industrial area to dispose of an unwanted item.

When he saw the cloaks, he immediately knew they were “valuable kind of taonga, an item you don't misplace”.

The landscape artist said he was just happy he could return the taonga to their owners.

“Literally, the stars aligned, and they couldn't have aligned kind of in a better way.”

Waddell returned the stolen uniforms within an hour of finding them on Monday. The students had been thrilled to hear the news that their kākahu had been returned, Mihaere-Rees said. Previously, their piupiu had been found at Newlands dog park, she said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Te Whanau a Taraika ki Tarikaka kapa haka group were happy to have their kākahu returned.

With the competition set for Friday, it seemed like a miracle to get their kākahu back.

If Waddell hadn’t happened to find the missing uniforms the group still would have gone onto the stage on Friday, Mihaere-Rees said.

The kākahu manufacturers, The Knit Affair Ltd, contacted the teacher last week and offered to replace the entire set of stolen clothes, free of charge.

Now, with the return of the stolen clothing, Te Whanau a Taraika ki Tarikaka kapa haka was well-equipped for Friday and any other future events.

“I want to say a big thank you to the man who came in, who found our kākahu and came and delivered them back to our school within the hour. And the kindness and the love and the respect that he showed for our kākahu when he found them yeah, we can't thank him enough for the manaakitanga that he showed us,” she said.

“Now I just need to get the car back.”

Dillon Waddell Dillon Waddell found missing kapa haka uniforms in Ngauranga Valley.

Year 11 Onslow School students Jessica Churchman and Delilah Connolly said it was “awesome” having their uniforms back.

Churchman said it had been “heartbreaking” when Mihaere-Rees’s car was stolen earlier this month, with neither of the students initially believing the theft had happened.

“It was pretty bold it because it was parked outside.”

Te Whanau a Taraika ki Tarikaka kapa haka had rehearsed for the eight weeks to prepare for Friday’s event.

The regional kapa haka competition would be the first time the group had performed together, Churchman said.

As Onslow College had never had a kapa group before, going on stage on Friday would be a way to represent previous students who didn’t get the opportunity.

The kgroup felt like a “big family,” Connolly said.

“I’m excited to get on stage.”