Windy Wellington no more? Why the windiest city could be losing its puff

You can’t beat Wellington on a good day, and there may be a few more of those on the horizon – but the city’s ‘windy Welly’ status isn’t under threat just yet.

While not by drastic amounts, Wellington's wind has been lessening over the past few years compared with its 30-year average, according to Niwa weather data.

The windy city recorded lower averages for January, April and May this year, on the back of a “slightly less windy” 2022, Niwa said.

January recorded its lowest wind speed in 30 years, averaging 5.5 metres per second compared with the 30-year average of 7.1 metres. April sat at 5.5 compared to 6.4 and May at 5.7 compared with 6.4.

In percentage terms, April was 15% less windy than usual and May 10% less windy, but March was actually 20% windier than average..

The lack of breeziness was characteristic of a La Niña weather pattern which we’ve been in for the past few years, but may have been more noticeable by residents as it followed an especially windy March.

Niwa research meteorologist Richard Turner said the changes are slight, but they are showing a wind decreasing pattern over the past few years. He also said measurements suggest this trend was likely to continue in future, due to climate change.

“Typically, in Wellington we get really strong winds because it funnels through Cook Strait.”

These funnels have not been setting up quite the same amount of wind gusts this year, with much of the wind heading up the East Coast.

It was overall less windy in Wellington in 2022.

While residents may have noticed a less windy autumn, Turner said any decrease in wind gusts would happen over the long term.

“With climate change and the Hadley cells, and high tropical pressure belts, they will tend to expand. We will expect to see slightly lower mean speeds for Wellington.”

Hadley Cells are the low-latitude overturning circulations that have air rising at the equator and air sinking at roughly 30° latitude.

They are responsible for the trade winds in the tropics and control low-latitude weather patterns.

Wellington has one of the windiest mean speeds in the world, he said, so changes won’t really make it the calm and collected city it boasts to be on a good day.

Long term, Turner said the capital will see a slight decrease by just a few percent.

If people have noticed the wind change it likely has as much to do with the sea temperature in April and May being relatively still warm compared with the atmosphere, he said.

“That affects how the air funnels through. Cold sea and the more unstable the air means it may travel over and around the hills. April didn’t have those cold temperatures.”

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon​ said the autumn months were usually the least windy in the capital, although not calm enough for Wellington to lose its windiest city crown.

“The dominant weather patterns over April and May have been high pressure systems, and lows from the northwest. This results in prevailing northeasterlies for the lower North Island, which Wellington city is sheltered from,” Wotherspoon said.

The rest of the year is now in an El Niño setup, meaning we can expect strong cold westerlies coming in to the second half of the year, with winds likely to strengthen significantly during the blustery spring months.