Wellington football team makes first mark at World Special Olympics

Cole Bailey has been selected to represent New Zealand in the Special Olympic football team.

Those representing Aotearoa at the Special Olympics World Games have had a strong start at the largest inclusive sports event, with many setting new personal records and even New Zealand firsts.

New Zealand’s Special Olympics footballer Cole Bailey​, of Kāpiti, scored the first ever goal for New Zealand at a World Summer Games.

​ His team may not have won their first two games but were still pleased with the results, with goalkeeper Todd Neal saying he had fun but suggesting his team might need a bit more practice.

“We played against a good team, and I made a few good saves, but clearly not enough.”

READ MORE:

* Special Olympics athletes off to pinnacle event, World Summer Games in Berlin

* Her 21st year has been one of firsts for Kiwi Special Olympian Bella Lammers

* Southland powerlifter off to Special Olympics World Summer Games



DAVID UNWIN/The Post Cole Bailey, of Kāpiti, scored the first ever goal for New Zealand at a World Summer Games. (File photo)

Neal and his teammates are among the more than 7000 athletes from over 190 countries taking part in the Special Olympics World Games which celebrates diverse athletes with intellectual disabilities across 26 sports.

The New Zealand football team conceded seven goals in their opening match against Egypt over the weekend, and lost their second grading match against Aruba 10-4 on Monday night.

The football team make up almost a third of the squad of 39 athletes, supported by 22 coaches and volunteers heading to Germany.

It is also the first team to be made up of only Special Olympics footballers, competing in the 7-a-side event. In previous years, teams competed in the Unified Football competition which also included players without an intellectual disability.

Neal was just happy to be taking part in the competition in Berlin after two unsuccessful attempts to be part of the interenational games.

“I first tried to get to Los Angeles in 2015 with bowling, but missed out and then I was selected in 2019, but didn’t go because my mum passed away,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Special Olympics footballers Louis Edward, and Cole Bailey among the team competing in Berlin. (File photo)

His father Bruce​, along for the journey as assistant head coach, said mum Sandra​ was there with them “in spirit”.

Head coach Matt Woodason​ was pleased with the result, saying now the team knew what it needed to work on.

“It seems like a big score, but I think we held them out really well especially when our strongest players were all on,” said Woodason, adding Neal had been “just outstanding”.

New Zealand’s opening match against Egypt was part of the initial fixtures where the ability of each team is assessed and the teams are eventually streamed to compete against similar opposition.

The New Zealand team is set to start in their own division on Wednesday.

Wellington runner Quentin Mahoney was also pleased after beating his personal best on the 1500m by three seconds as the first New Zealander in action on the track.