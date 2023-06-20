Minor parties sue over election broadcasting advertising funding

Outdoors & Freedom Party co-leader Sue Grey is a lawyer and spoke for the party in court. (File photo)

A group of smaller parties has gone to court to challenge the way the Electoral Commission has allocated funding to political parties to advertise on radio, television and the Internet for the general election in October.

Last month the Electoral Commission issued its decision on how the $4,145,750 would be allocated to be spent between September 10 and October 13.

The largest single share went to the Labour Party with $1.2m, with several minor parties each receiving the least of $66,000.

At the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party (previously the NZ Outdoors Party), Vision New Zealand, and Freedoms New Zealand challenged the allocation. Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party was a late addition to the applicants in the case.

The Labour Party has a lawyer in court with a watching brief.

Justice Rebecca Ellis reserved her decision. During the hearing she indicated she took on board one of the central planks of the applicants’ case.

“It is difficult to see how a new party really gets a look in,” she said.

NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party, Freedoms New Zealand, and Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party each received $66,332.

Under the allocation Vision New Zealand was not entitled to its own share because it was part of Freedoms New Zealand, the commission said. New Nation was also under the same umbrella but was not registered at the time funds were allocated.

The Outdoors and Freedom Party also risked losing funding for coming under the Freedom umbrella party, its lawyer and co-leader Sue Grey said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Self-proclaimed bishop Brian Tamaki from Destiny Church has formed the Freedoms New Zealand party. (File photo)

She told Justice Rebecca Ellis that the parties already in Parliament received the most while the basic allocation to the smaller parties was enough for two 30-second advertisements in prime-time television with $5000 to $10,000 left over for social media or online advertising.

The judge noted there was evidence that advertising during The Chase would be a bit cheaper, while Country Calendar and Shortland Street were “right up there” among the more expensive slots.

Grey said it made it impossible for new parties to get traction and they were not allowed to top up broadcasting and television advertising funds from other sources.

It became more complicated for “umbrella parties” such as Freedoms New Zealand, where the Electoral Commission said allocations would likely be lost to the component parties.

Sophie Cornish, Tom Hunt/Stuff Brian Tamaki leads anti-government protesters from Te Ngākau Civic Square to Parliament. (First published August 23, 2022)

Grey said the umbrella organisation allowed the component parties votes to be counted together in the hope of reaching the five percent threshold to get seats in Parliament. The commission’s lawyer disputed the votes of constituent parties could be added up in that way.

The component parties kept their own integrity and policies and each needed its own funding allocation to put forward its policies, Grey said.

The Māori Party was given extra for it to advertise on Māori media, so other parties standing candidates in Māori seats should also receive a top-up, she said.

The amount Parliament set aside for the Electoral Commission to allocate to parties for October’s general election for broadcasting, television, and Internet advertising, was the same as in 2017 and 2020.

Only the Labour and National parties were allocated a smaller proportion of funding than the proportion of their votes at the past election, the judge was told.

The commission’s lawyer, Peter Gunn, said the commission had taken into account the considerations it had to under the law. Allocation was not just based on the votes at the previous election.

The number of parties standing candidates was an important consideration because if there were more parties each would get a smaller slice of the funding pie, he said.

The commission took the view that it was making submissions to assist the court and the parties, and did not “engage” with Grey saying the allocation system advantaged those already in Parliament, Gunn said.

The commission had recommended the broadcasting regime and criteria be changed, and pending any changes it was obliged to apply the law as it stood.