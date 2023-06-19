Brakes hit on Wellington speed reduction plan after $250m error spotted

The Wellington City Council has been seeking feedback on plans to reduce speeds around the capital.

It’s back to the drawing board for the plan to reduce speed limits to 30kph across Wellington, after one of the city council’s own discovered a serious error in the council’s cost-benefit analysis.

The mistake – first spotted by councillor Tony Randle – meant the benefits of reducing the speed limit in terms of reducing crashes was overstated by more than $250 million.

The Wellington City Council confirmed there was a significant error in the papers out for public consultation since May 24. Consultation would be halted and submitters would be contacted with apologies as the plan went back to councillors in August, it said.

The mistake was “a small but significant error”, Randle said. He had experience as an analyst and discovered the error after he asked council staff for the spreadsheet of cost-benefit analysis.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Councillor Tony Randle says the error he found in the cost-benefit analysis was “small but significant”.

“Certainly it needs to be corrected in public ... I think what I’ve found supports what people instinctively believe, that our streets are not that unsafe. The cost of the extra time travelling at a lower speed is more significant than the reduction in accidents.”

The mistake was a result of council staff taking a figure which had already factored in the rate of under-reported crashes, and then factoring in under-reporting again.

This meant the safety benefits of the decision to reduce speeds across Wellington were overstated by hundred of millions of dollars.

The council will go back to square one and discuss parameters for a new speed management plan in August this year.

Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said the error was “very disappointing” in a benefit-cost ratio which was externally and independently peer-reviewed.

“I apologise for the error – this should not have happened.”

Mayor Tory Whanau was also disappointed, saying that councillors and the public relied on accurate information from officers.

“While they get it right most of the time, they are only human and errors do sometimes happen,” she said.

“We have reviewed this situation to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”