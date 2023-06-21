Ex-school staffer gets discharge and suppression for glancing blow to boy's head

An former staff member at a Wellington school has been given a discharge without conviction for cuffing a boy round the head.

A former staffer at a top Wellington school has escaped a conviction and having his name made public for assaulting a young person.

The man received a discharge without conviction from Wellington District Court judge Andrew Nicholls​ on Wednesday.

The man whose name, identifying details, and the details of his job are suppressed, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault while another similar charge was withdrawn by police.

The boy had been at an event in October 2021 and swore. He had been spoken to already about his behaviour which was an ongoing problem and the staffer had used an open palm to graze the back of the boy’s head.

The man’s lawyer, Sandy Baigent,​ said it arose out of a florid background where the young man’s father had been involved in a dispute over the man’s decisions.

She said there had been an ongoing negative relationship for some time, including the father wanting the man removed from his position.

“It was hard to resist the thought that the father had weaponised his child against the defendant and the school.”

The man had apologised and had lost his position at the school, his career and had not yet been able to find a position.

Judge Nicholls said it was a single moment of frustration whose consequences were far-reaching for the man.

The boy had not initially wanted to make a complaint but did so after talking to his father.

There had already been one charge withdrawn and was now one single assault charge.

He said a conviction could prevent the man ever being able to get a position in his chosen field and impede travel.

Judge Nicholls said it was time for there to be an end to it. He granted a discharge without conviction and permanent suppression of name, the school involved and the man’s position.