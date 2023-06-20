Patient in intensive care after two pedestrians hit in central Wellington

Two people were taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Cable St in central Wellington. One of them remains in intensive care.

A person remains in intensive care after an alleged hit-and-run on Cable St in central Wellington early on Sunday morning.

Two pedestrians were hit near Te Papa, shortly after midnight, leaving one in a critical condition and another with serious injuries.

A statement from Wellington Hospital on Tuesday morning said one person was in a serious condition in the intensive care unit while the second was in a comfortable condition on a ward.

Police alleged the car fled the scene after the accident and was found later on Evans Bay Parade. A 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.

READ MORE:

* Charges after two pedestrians hit, leaving one with life-threatening injuries

* Two pedestrians seriously hurt, one critical, in Wellington hit-and-run

* Person in intensive care following water-related incident in Oriental Bay, Wellington



Police on Monday morning said the man had been charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury following a crash, failing to stop for police, and driving while suspended.