Getting murdered dad's car back on the road

Parked in a garage in Linton is one very special BMW. It’s not roadworthy; it’s rusty, and it needs something doing to its ignition.

But despite the dilapidated state the 1972 classic is much loved.

In fact, it means the “absolute world” to Spyros Voudouris​.

Voudouris’ dad,Jordan Voudouris,​ gave his young son the car, one of several doer-uppers that he owned, more than a decade ago.

Not long afterwards, on June 18, 2012, Voudouris snr, a popular identity in the close-knit community of Paeroa, was shot dead outside his pizza restaurant. Police found the casing of a .22 bullet at the scene. They are yet to find his killer.

Spyros was just 11.

Now 22 and training to be an automotive technician at Burnham Army Camp, Spyros is looking to fully restore the car, despite urgings by family members to sell it because of the likely cost.

He remembers vividly the day his “Pa”, a “tinkerer” who had several doer-uppers, threw him the keys.

“Him and I were working on it, trying to get it started. We were working all day on one of his days off. We got the car started up and running, and then it started backfiring a little bit. So he turned the key off and my Pa looks at me, and goes, ‘so do you like the car?’

“I was like, yeah, Papa, it's cool. So he throws me the keys, and he says ‘ sweet, it's yours’.”

While the refurb has been on the cards for some time other priorities – his army career and his family (Spyros has a young daughter and a stepson) – have taken precedence.

The Beamer, however, is the one connection the self-described “YouTube mechanic at best” has to his late father’s passion for cars.

“It means absolutely everything to me,” he says. That car is him ... I can literally see him and feel him when I'm around the car. Every time I sit in the car, I swear I can smell his old cologne.”

Spyros has treated the rust and given it new tyres, but it still needs a lot of work. “It pains me to see it in its current condition.”

supplied Jordan Voudouris was shot dead outside his pizza restaurant in June 2012.

Like his dad, who was known in Paeroa as “pizza man”, Spyros has done up and resold several other cars. None needed the work the BMW does, but each one had been a joy to restore.

“I've never not cried when I've sold one of the cars. Every car I've had, I've named them, and I've treated them like my own child. That comes from Papa too – sometimes I have been mad at him for giving that to me, cause it just hurts to get rid of the cars.”

The BMW will never be sold. “Not in a million years,” says Spyro.

He has plans to use it as his wedding car once it’s back on the road, and eventually ship it across to Greece, where his father was born, to take his kids on a road trip.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help towards restoration costs.

Jordan Voudaris’ pizza shop, which had been sold several times since his death was burnt down in 2019. A memorial service was held in Paeroa last year on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Spyros says the family still hope his father’s killer will be caught: “It sucks, and it still hurts, but you know we still have hope.”