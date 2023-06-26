Wellington carpool group set up in desperate response to chronic bus delays

Diana Miller gets into car with Ben Everist just off The Parade at 7:30am on a Wednesday morning. Hundreds of commuters are in a similar position each day the buses face major cancellations

Residents in Wellington’s Island Bay have formed a carpool group in a desperate response to the chronic bus delays that have plagued their suburb.

Annalie Brown set up the online group two weeks ago after hearing the plight of a stranded resident unable to get into the city.

The carpool group has 431 members, but the wider Island Bay Peeps community page its part of has 5000 members who can access it if they wish.

“Drivers are actually posting saying ‘Hey, I'm driving down the parade at this time. This is my car. I'll drive slowly or stop at bus stops. I can pick up two people or one person or whatever’,” Brown said.

She said that once another residents got in touch to offer a lift, she saw an opportunity to help similar residents struggling with the buses.

Brown said she left too early to use the buses or offer lifts in the morning. However, she said that once she set it up, it grew quite organically in the community.

Drivers had even suggested making their own signs to put in their windscreens so their cars would be identifiable.

“I think it’s been picked up in the spirit it was intended.”

Conor Knell/The Post The 32x route has been a bugbear of many commuters, with delays of up to an hour on some mornings.

Resident Diana Miller​ uses the 32x to drop her kids at school and commute to The Terrace. But she said reliability had been a major issue.

“You meet new people you’ve never met before which is great but in the end, the residents have had to take it into their own hands to figure out a way to get into work.”

Miller and fellow resident Ben Everist​ met before the carpool group was set up, on a day that Miller was stranded at the bus stop with her kids while trying to drop them off at school.

“All the buses were cancelled from 8:15am, right through to 9:15am. And that’s prime time for parents who are dropping kids off trying to get into the city. So I was just super frustrated.”

She put the call-out on the community Facebook page on a day when Everist happened to be driving past.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash has said that the carpool group is a community solution to a problem that shouldn’t exist.

“The buses aren’t going to fix themselves any time soon so it’s got to that level where people have decided to do something. And it seems to work well,” Everist said.

Greater Wellington Regional Council transport committee chairperson Thomas Nash said that while he approved of community action, he said it was a solution to a problem that shouldn’t exist.

“I think community-led solutions to problems where public services are failing to deliver are obviously good because they show communities coming together.

“But in this case, they should not have to be running a community carpool arrangement because the bus service is failing them and we are acutely aware of the impact that is having on them.”

Nash said the council was working with TranzUrban, which operates the Island Bay routes, to “find urgent and lasting solutions.”