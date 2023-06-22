On-demand Tawa bus to be extended to Porirua

The bus-on-demand service in the northern suburb of Tawa, that launched in 2022, will be extended to Porirua.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council has agreed to expand a bus-on-demand service in the northern suburb of Tawa to Porirua.

The on-demand service – in which people can order a bus via a phone app – started a 12-month trial in May 2022.

Regional councillors were on Thursday given three options: To ditch the on-demand service and replace it with a fixed-route service costing $280,000, to continue the current trial for another year at a $1.2m cost, or to extend it into the Porirua central city for a year at a cost of $1.5m to $1.9m, plus investigate expanding it to Aotea and Cannons Creek.

All options could be funded from existing budgets.

The council’s transport committee voted unanimously on Thursday for the final option.

Under the current trial, Redwood and Linden train stations and Tawa’s main street are key stops during peak hours (weekdays 6.30am to 9am and 4pm to 6pm).

Off-peak (9am to 4pm weekdays and all weekend) passengers can travel anywhere in Tawa, including to key community destinations such as supermarkets and medical centres.

The app provides real-time bookings and trip information, directing users to the nearest virtual stop to be picked up at an agreed time.