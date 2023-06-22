Half price fares extended for Wellington public transport

Universal half price fares will continue for another 2 months while Wellington regional council implements its age based concession programme.

Universal half price fares for Wellington’s public transport have been extended for two months after a unanimous vote by Greater Wellington Regional Council that concluded a lightning fast meeting of only 20 minutes.

The half prices fares scheme will continue from when central government funding stops on June 30 until an unspecified date in August, at which point it will be replaced by the council’s own Extended Community Connect Initiative.

The initiative will provide half price fees for under-25 year olds and fees free travel to those under 13.

It builds on the central government’s existing Community Connect Initiative which only provides half price fares for Community Services Cardholders.

READ MORE:

* Wellington bus drivers' wages boosted to $30 an hour

* Trains and buses crowded as half-price public transport takes effect

* Light rail to Island Bay before the Airport mulled as officials consider Wellington transport package



It would cost Greater Wellington about $2 million a month to extend the half price fares, which would be funded by existing council budgets.

However, it was a cost council was willing to pay given the alternative was ratcheting fees back up to full price for two months until the concessions come in.

A major change in the proposal was extending the date of cut-off for universal half price fares from August 1 until later in the month.

Councillor Thomas Nash said that if it wasn’t the first week of August, it could be the second week of the month that implementation would happen.

“In the end, some people are going to be no worse off on July 1 while others are going to be significantly better off than they otherwise would’ve been.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Snapper cards will require age verification in order to access the age-based fare concessions.

The two months gives time for council to implement an age verification portal to match the council’s August age-based concession system through Snapper cards – a first for the council.

“Council welcomes the age-based discounts, but we can’t bring them in until our electronic ticketing partner, Snapper, has built a digital registration portal,” Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter said.

“Effectively, you'll have to register and then use the Snapper portal to actually provide age verification.”

However, Nash said that in the portal’s terms and conditions, there would be “consequences for misleading”.

The concession system will have no impact on existing schemes, with off-peak fares continuing to get a 50% discount when using Snapper, including concessions.

SuperGold cardholders also continue to travel free during off-peak times and children under 5 years old will continue to travel free, as long as they travel with someone at least 10 years old.